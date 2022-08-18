Martha Oma Brown, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1950, in Rome, Ga., to the late William and Ellen Sherman Brown. Martha enjoyed her career as a teacher. She taught second grade in Ridge Spring, S.C., for 12 years before moving back to the Mooresville area, where she taught for 25 years at Brawley Middle School and Lakeshore Middle School. Martha taught Language Arts and Social Studies. She also served as the sponsor of the Jr. Beta Club at both schools. Martha was a planner and a leader who served on many committees at the schools where she taught. She was an avid reader who enjoyed crewel, watching tennis and cooking shows. Martha was an active member of Acts/Lettie Beatty Circle at Prospect Presbyterian Church. She was a collector of many things, including Precious Moments figurines. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

