Henry Clay Rumple
Henry Clay Rumple, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Rumple was born on January 22, 1934, in Iredell County to the late Neal Rumple and Stella Anderson McBee. He was a member of Broad Street Church of Christ. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Henry worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 35 years. After his retirement, he worked for Lowry Livestock and Feed Store for 30 years. Henry also worked side jobs hanging wallpaper, painting, woodworking and completing all types of handyman jobs throughout the community. He also had a passion for singing in church, his barbershop quartet, and any chance he and his longtime postal friends could harmonize together. Henry’s passion for dogs was legendary and those who knew him have endless stories to tell.
Betty Ann Denton
Betty Ann Denton, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born on October 18, 1931 in Ellerbe, N.C., to the late Haywood and Etta Smith Parker. Betty graduated from Ellerbe High School in 1949 at 17 years old. She moved to Charlotte, where she worked at Atlantic Refining Company and the Celanese Company. She attended Queens College and graduated in 1965. Betty received her degree to teach English and taught in Mecklenburg and Iredell County Schools until her retirement. She was the Junior High English teacher for gifted students. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano and was an avid reader and self-learner. Betty was an exceptionally gifted lady. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Frances Irene Malcolm
Frances Irene Malcolm was born on April 5, 1940, in Butler, Tenn. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Irene graduated from this life and was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her dad, Arthur H. Tester; her mother, Gladys C....
Daniel R. Anders
Daniel “Danny” R. Anders, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was a coal miner in West Virginia for 14 years, then retired from Haldex Barnes after 22 years. He was a member of Northview Freewill Baptist Church of Statesville, N.C. He was a beloved husband, daddy, superhero, Poppi, Papaw and friend. He loved watching his Westerns, cracking jokes and making everyone laugh.
Dorothy Juanita Bost Ottone
Dorothy “Nanny Dot” Juanita Bost Ottone, 88, of Statesville, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1933, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late William Preston and Lizzie Estelle Weston Bost.
Sylva Parsons Hutchens
Sylva Parsons Hutchens, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Sylva was born September 21, 1930, to the late Walter Hampton Parsons and Louis Teague Parsons in Bluefield, W.Va. Sylva was a member of Redemption Baptist Church. She loved flowers and...
June Kay Payne Eutsler
June Kay Payne Eutsler, 79, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 28, 1943, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Virgil and Virginia Glass Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert...
Martha Oma Brown
Martha Oma Brown, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1950, in Rome, Ga., to the late William and Ellen Sherman Brown. Martha enjoyed her career as a teacher. She taught second grade in Ridge Spring, S.C., for 12 years before moving back to the Mooresville area, where she taught for 25 years at Brawley Middle School and Lakeshore Middle School. Martha taught Language Arts and Social Studies. She also served as the sponsor of the Jr. Beta Club at both schools. Martha was a planner and a leader who served on many committees at the schools where she taught. She was an avid reader who enjoyed crewel, watching tennis and cooking shows. Martha was an active member of Acts/Lettie Beatty Circle at Prospect Presbyterian Church. She was a collector of many things, including Precious Moments figurines. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Gary Barger Wagner
Gary Barger Wagner, 74, of Mount Ulla, N.C., passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1948, in Rowan County, N.C., to Lizzie Barger Wagner and the late William Harris Wagner. Mr. Wagner was a 1966 graduate of West Rowan High School. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery. Gary was retired from Marshall Steam Station after 43 years of service and was employed part time with the Town of Mooresville and Napa Auto Parts in Mooresville. He was an Eagle Scout and worked many years in the scouting program at Triplett United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where he was a member of the Love In Action Sunday School class.
Deal promoted to director of respiratory care for Iredell Health System
Jeannie Deal, RRT/RCP, has been promoted to director of respiratory care for Iredell Health System. Deal has worked in the respiratory care department at Iredell Memorial Hospital for 18 years, including the past eight as the assistant director of respiratory care. She received her associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from...
Haines appointed director of operations for Piedmont HealthCare
Piedmont HealthCare is proud to announce Melissa Haines has accepted the role of director of operations. In this role, Haines will served as the liaison between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 Piedmont HealthCare offices to ensure each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.
City of Statesville developing plan for improving ecological health of Free Nancy Branch
The City of Statesville is working to develop a plan for improving the stability and ecological health of Free Nancy Branch. Free Nancy Branch flows through the heart of Statesville and is very important to the local environment of the community. The Stormwater Division of the Public Works Department has...
MPD Felony Arrests: August 1-15
The Mooresville Police Department reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Savonte Treone Watkins, 45, of Bromwich Road, Charlotte, charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses. AUGUST 2. ♦ Omar Garcia-Moctezuma, 27, of Aftonshire Drive, Cornelius, charged with financial identity theft, possession of a schedule II...
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project
Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
Pittman selected by Democratic Party as candidate for District 3 seat on I-SS Board
The Iredell Democratic Party announced last week that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. Coffey decided to drop out of the race for personal reasons. District 3 covers East Iredell Elementary, Pressly, Statesville...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. OPEN UNTIL FILLED. 3RD...
2022 Full Bloom Film Festival features opportunities to mingle with filmmakers
The 2022 Full Bloom Film Festival will offer three chances for attendees to walk the red carpet alongside dozens of filmmakers and other guests September 8-10 in Downtown Statesville. The festival will open Thursday, September 8, with a VIP-only screening of four films, “The Panda and the Rice Cooker” (animation);...
Health Beat: How to ease your child’s back-to-school anxiety
Heading into the new school year may be exciting for some children, but for others, it may not feel so thrilling. Concerns about returning to school after summer vacation may be a source of anxiety and stress for your child. In fact, this back-to-school transition can be stressful for the entire family.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-on Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATORN II W/CDL- TRUCKING TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITITON) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code:...
