Pittman selected by Democratic Party as candidate for District 3 seat on I-SS Board
The Iredell Democratic Party announced last week that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. Coffey decided to drop out of the race for personal reasons. District 3 covers East Iredell Elementary, Pressly, Statesville...
Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie. The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have...
School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
City of Statesville developing plan for improving ecological health of Free Nancy Branch
The City of Statesville is working to develop a plan for improving the stability and ecological health of Free Nancy Branch. Free Nancy Branch flows through the heart of Statesville and is very important to the local environment of the community. The Stormwater Division of the Public Works Department has...
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-on Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATORN II W/CDL- TRUCKING TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITITON) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code:...
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project
Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
Cabarrus County Schools to welcome 1,600 additional students this year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Though a national study by Return 2 Learn revealed more than 1.2 million students have left the public school system since the beginning of the pandemic, Cabarrus County Schools says their enrollment will increase by about 1,600 students this upcoming school year.
‘Pretty devastating’: Massive NC building sits empty as company cancels 3,200 jobs
"I mean it was just a game changer type investment for our city,” a Charlotte City Councilman said, referring to what was once the company's plan.
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
Dorothy Juanita Bost Ottone
Dorothy “Nanny Dot” Juanita Bost Ottone, 88, of Statesville, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1933, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late William Preston and Lizzie Estelle Weston Bost.
Doris Jean Hartline Williams
Doris Jean Hartline Williams, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Doris was born April 6, 1941, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Sherrill Hartline. She graduated from Statesville High School and was of the Baptist faith. She was married to the late Gerald Hayswood Williams. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies
Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced. William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.
First-time teacher entering education as more teachers leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More teachers leaving education is not discouraging a first-year teacher from pursuing his passion. Dillon Lay will teach seventh grade science at Ranson Middle School in Charlotte. What You Need To Know. First time teacher Dillon Lay is starting his education career this year. Lay is...
Sylva Parsons Hutchens
Sylva Parsons Hutchens, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Sylva was born September 21, 1930, to the late Walter Hampton Parsons and Louis Teague Parsons in Bluefield, W.Va. Sylva was a member of Redemption Baptist Church. She loved flowers and...
More than 4,000 CMS students could be without stable housing this year, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Charlotte area, there are thousands of public school students who don't have stable housing. This issue clashes with the fact that there is a shortage of housing in the metro area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, more than 4,000 students were deemed housing-insecure last school...
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status. Efforts to close health care gaps acknowledged, honored. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods is The Charlotte Post Foundation’s 2022 Luminary. He’s bringing a medical school to Charlotte, has initiated an innovation district where historic Brooklyn was razed and is...
9 graduate from SCC truck driver program
Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
