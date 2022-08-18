ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
fox46.com

Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie. The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Education
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Education
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-on Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATORN II W/CDL- TRUCKING TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITITON) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code:...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project

Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
TROUTMAN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dorothy Juanita Bost Ottone

Dorothy “Nanny Dot” Juanita Bost Ottone, 88, of Statesville, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1933, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late William Preston and Lizzie Estelle Weston Bost.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#District 1#I Ss Board#The N C General Assembly#Republicans#Democrats#The State
iredellfreenews.com

Doris Jean Hartline Williams

Doris Jean Hartline Williams, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Doris was born April 6, 1941, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Sherrill Hartline. She graduated from Statesville High School and was of the Baptist faith. She was married to the late Gerald Hayswood Williams. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
STATESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies

Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced. William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

First-time teacher entering education as more teachers leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More teachers leaving education is not discouraging a first-year teacher from pursuing his passion. Dillon Lay will teach seventh grade science at Ranson Middle School in Charlotte. What You Need To Know. First time teacher Dillon Lay is starting his education career this year. Lay is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iredellfreenews.com

Sylva Parsons Hutchens

Sylva Parsons Hutchens, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Sylva was born September 21, 1930, to the late Walter Hampton Parsons and Louis Teague Parsons in Bluefield, W.Va. Sylva was a member of Redemption Baptist Church. She loved flowers and...
STATESVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status. Efforts to close health care gaps acknowledged, honored. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods is The Charlotte Post Foundation’s 2022 Luminary. He’s bringing a medical school to Charlotte, has initiated an innovation district where historic Brooklyn was razed and is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Elkin Tribune

9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy