ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

By TERRY WALLACE and CLAUDIA LAUER
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiTHb_0hMljkP000

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook.

A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation.

“We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said.

A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said the office was aware of the Pennsylvania incident “but will not comment on ongoing investigations.” No charges had been filed as of Thursday against the Arkansas woman.

East Pennsboro Township Police in Pennsylvania announced the arrest of and charges against 40-year-old Jeremy Lee Pauley, of Enola, Pennsylvania. Pauley had been arrested on July 22 and had an initial court appearance Thursday.

Calls to an attorney representing Pauley were not returned late Thursday. Pauley was released on $50,000 bond, according to court records.

On a Facebook page under his name, Pauley has posted pictures of bags and stacks of femurs, one captioned, “Picked up more medical bones to sort through." The Facebook page he uses to market his body parts is called “The Grand Wunderkammer,” “Vendors of the odd and unusual, museum exhibits, guest lectures, live entertainment, and so much more! Strange, curious, and unique in every way possible!” It also provides a link to his website.

“I think I’ve seen it all, and then something like this comes around,” said Sean McCormack, district attorney for Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, where Pauley was charged. “The question we had to answer was, Is the sale of body parts or bones and remains illegal ... or legal? Some of it, to our surprise, was legal. And as the investigation went on, it became clear there was illegal activity going on as well.”

Pauley, who described himself as a collector of what he called “oddities," including human body parts, said the remains were acquired legally when first contacted by police, according to a police affidavit. Police initially found what they described as older human remains including full skeletons that they determined were legally obtained.

However, after a second tip about newer remains in Pauley's home, investigators returned to the house to find more recent purchases. Police found three five-gallon buckets containing assorted body parts — including of children — and federal and state law enforcement agents intercepted packages addressed to Pauley from the Arkansas woman that contained body parts.

Pauley told investigators that he intended to resell the body parts, according to the affidavit. Investigators allege that Pauley arranged to pay the Arkansas woman $4,000 for the body parts through Facebook Messenger.

Facebook did not respond to messages seeking comments on Pauley's pages. However, its community standards prohibit human exploitation and explicitly prohibit selling body parts through its commercial policies and advertising policies.

___

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko of Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the remains had been transferred to a mortuary for cremation when they were allegedly taken, not that the remains were stolen on their way to the university. It has also been corrected to show the FBI spokesman is called Connor Hagan, not Conor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence

Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, AR
City
Columbus, PA
City
Enola, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Arkansas State
WGAL

One person shot at Swatara Township Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Walmart on Grayson Road in Swatara Township around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. Police identified a suspect and...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Human Remains#Cremation#Facebook#Uams#Fbi
WSOC Charlotte

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
105K+
Followers
117K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy