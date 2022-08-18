Read full article on original website
KFDA
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
abc7amarillo.com
Bond doubled for Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The bond amount for an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then running from police was doubled. Erik Mitchell Rivas is now being held in the Randall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Rivas is accused of killing Shereena Webster in her home...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
inforney.com
Sunray incident resolved peacefully
According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
KFDA
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Clarendon has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he plead guilty to a first degree felony offense. According to the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gun violence report: 355 shootings in Amarillo in past 12 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council heard a presentation on gun violence trends to better understand what’s causing it. Ryan Shawn Herman, a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership summer fellow, has spent the past seven weeks compiling data on gun violence reports to the Amarillo Police Department over the past 12 months. […]
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
Donley County ‘thorn in the side’ faces 21 years in prison
MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Clarendon man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell was arrested in Donley County in March, according to the attorney’s office, and […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that […]
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
KFDA
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
abc7amarillo.com
Overturned U-Haul causes road closure at FM 1151, Parsley, 2 injured
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office said an overturned u-haul has caused officials to close FM 1151 at Parsley on Friday afternoon. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as first responders clear the roadway. Two people have been taken to the hospital with...
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
abc7amarillo.com
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Caprock High, Oakdale Elementary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. Amarillo ISD said someone reported a Caprock High School student had a gun on campus. "We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect all because someone on campus spoke up," said April Brownlee . It turned...
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
Amarillo firefighters respond to early morning structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an early Wednesday morning structure fire at around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE 11th. According to AFD, upon arriving at the scene, crews found a large shed on fire in the backyard along with a fence and a power pole with […]
