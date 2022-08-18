Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
Apple May Have a Big Problem with the Mac and iPad
Apple (AAPL) held its rank. The world's most valuable company just gave investors, worried about the coming recession, what they wanted to hear: the economy is slowing, but not catastrophically. The giant of Cupertino in California has indeed announced quarterly results above analysts' expectations. Apple earned more than $19.44 billion...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
How to protect yourself from the Apple security flaw affecting iPhones, iPads and Macs - after experts warn hackers could track your location, read your messages, view your contacts and even access your microphone and camera
Apple users have been told to update their software to block potential intrusion, after the tech giant discovered serious security vulnerabilities in its iPhones, iPads and Macs. It said zero-day software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Cyber security experts warn hackers could track...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1