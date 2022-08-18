ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, AR
City
Columbus, PA
City
Enola, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Arkansas State
WRAL News

GE workers in Alabama seek union

AUBURN, Ala. — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office...
AUBURN, AL
WRAL News

Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion...
TUCSON, AZ
WRAL News

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs designed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Taylor
WRAL News

North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train

BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Editorial: Illegal legislators can't enact legal laws

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Should legislators, improperly elected from judicially ruled illegal racially gerrymandered districts, be able to enact laws that perpetuate racial discrimination?. To most common-sense people -- even attorneys (such as state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore) who learned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy