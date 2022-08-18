Even cars from animated films are a hit with collectors. Just look at the Porsche 911 Sally Edition, which is based on the character of the same name from Pixar’s Cars movies. The sports car sold for $3.6 million at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auction this past weekend, with every single dollar of its jaw-dropping hammer price going to charity. Saturday’s auction was a reunion for key members of the Cars team, including Bonnie Hunt, who’s voiced Sally Carrera in the three movies; Jay Ward, Pixar’s creative director, and Bob Pauley, who handled production design for the first and third entries...

