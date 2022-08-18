Read full article on original website
LaVergne High School math teacher passes away
LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers
Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
UPDATE: Threat To Coffee County Schools Posted On Twitter - Suspect Located in Neighboring County
UPDATED: (COFFEE COUNTY) In neighboring Coffee County, the Sheriff’s Department reports they have identified the suspect who is accused of posting a threat against the schools in their community. Evidently, the threat that was posted to social media was directed towards the Coffee County Schools, although the threat was not school specific.
Charges pending after teen makes threat toward Coffee County Schools
Officials say charges are pending against a teenager after a threat was made toward Coffee County Schools.
Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
Security to increase at Coffee County Schools after possible online threat
A possible threat was directed at Coffee County Schools on social media, leading Coffee County Sheriff's Office SROs and investigators to look into it. The threat was not specific to one school.
Vigil held in memory of 22-year-old Mya Fuller
Loved ones cried, hugged, lit candles, and released balloons into the sky Thursday night at Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro in memory of Mya Fuller.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
Harpeth Hall community divided over decision to pause new admissions policy
Harpeth Hall School parents and alumni are sharing divided opinions on the pausing of their new admissions policy. In an announcement to parents and alumni, they decided to pause admission of trans girls.
Congrats MTSU's Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi
(MURFREESBORO) An MTSU honor fraternity is being hailed for its unceasing engagement with the university’s alumni. MTSU’s Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi received the Charles W. Chance Excellence in Alumni Relations Award at the 2022 Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity National Convention, which was held July 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
Shooting in Nashville leaves 2 critically injured, according to Metro police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a report by our affiliate WKRN, two people were left with critical gunshot wounds after a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday. The shooting happened roughly around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike, according to Metro police. No additional information has been...
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
