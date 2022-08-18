ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

LaVergne High School math teacher passes away

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers

Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Congrats MTSU's Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi

(MURFREESBORO) An MTSU honor fraternity is being hailed for its unceasing engagement with the university’s alumni. MTSU’s Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi received the Charles W. Chance Excellence in Alumni Relations Award at the 2022 Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity National Convention, which was held July 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN

