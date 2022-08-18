ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Person
Jesus
fourstateshomepage.com

Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kait 8

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fox4kc.com

The Great Balloon Glow returns to Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check out the Great Balloon Glow at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, August 20. It’s free to the public and music, food, rides and more will be on site as well. To learn more visit TheWorldWar.org/balloonglow.
KANSAS CITY, MO

