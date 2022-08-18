Read full article on original website
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
Kansas City man dedicates his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
LIST: See the highest-rated restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor
Locals reading this list will surely see some favorite Kansas City eateries and classic go-to restaurants. See if your favorite made the list.
Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood deemed not harmful
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious package call closed a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning. An employee of the Planned Parenthood - Comprehensive Health Center at West 109th Street reported the item about 8 a.m. The Overland Park Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene and found the...
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
Cracking the ‘Emoji Drug Code:’ Do you know what these mean?
The DEA released its Emoji Drug Code to help parents and families know when a loved one may be using fentanyl or other drugs and may need help.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
Amber Alert canceled, 2 girls located safe
UPDATE, 8:34 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. KCPD reports the girls have been located safe.
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
The Great Balloon Glow returns to Liberty Memorial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check out the Great Balloon Glow at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, August 20. It’s free to the public and music, food, rides and more will be on site as well. To learn more visit TheWorldWar.org/balloonglow.
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of KCMO home where child died
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of a home where a 2-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Tomato shortage felt by Kansas City area pizzeria
The drought in California is causing some troubles for the tomato supply across the United States, including in Kansas City.
