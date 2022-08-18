ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 370

Jeanne Palagonia
3d ago

The reality is that there are many churches this day that are not teaching the gospel, preach watered down sermons and endangering their congregation to false doctrine. as Christian believers you just need to read your Bible and follow the word of God, and use that to compare what is being taught. problem is most people have gotten lazy and just rather let others think for them. secular music and even some Christian music isn't Godly and sadly some can't tell the difference.

Reply(29)
195
Za Za Ramah
3d ago

Boy I tell you. Church folks gone get enough of telling people what they can and cannot do. And I'm SO GLAD.. JUDGEMENT starts in the House of God. Which has unfortunately, become a den of thieves. But no worries, last time I checked the Book of Revelation, there was a plan for that.. 💅💅

Reply(40)
92
Eyes
3d ago

ithere a lot of people out there for a free paycheck that's not called . but they're never getting my money card iron Man I don't care what they preach about cuz I can talk to the Lord myself.

Reply(3)
38
Related
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead moments after social media post telling critics to confront him

Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanita Bynum
Person
Mary J Blige
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secular Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Black Churches#Hypocrite
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy