The reality is that there are many churches this day that are not teaching the gospel, preach watered down sermons and endangering their congregation to false doctrine. as Christian believers you just need to read your Bible and follow the word of God, and use that to compare what is being taught. problem is most people have gotten lazy and just rather let others think for them. secular music and even some Christian music isn't Godly and sadly some can't tell the difference.
Boy I tell you. Church folks gone get enough of telling people what they can and cannot do. And I'm SO GLAD.. JUDGEMENT starts in the House of God. Which has unfortunately, become a den of thieves. But no worries, last time I checked the Book of Revelation, there was a plan for that.. 💅💅
ithere a lot of people out there for a free paycheck that's not called . but they're never getting my money card iron Man I don't care what they preach about cuz I can talk to the Lord myself.
