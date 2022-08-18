AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Quinn Ewers was named the starting quarterback at Texas because he’s a talent who can “make all the throws,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. Sarkisian announced last week that Ewers would get the start over Hudson Card in the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe and presumably a week later against No. 1 Alabama. There’s little reason to project beyond that because Card was the starter for two games last season and then lost the job after a blowout loss to Arkansas. “I think Quinn provides the ability to make all the throws in our system. I think he’s got playmaking ability. He’s got natural passing ability,” Sarkisian said in his first public comments since announcing the decision. “It was a tough decision.” What Ewers doesn’t have is much experience. He hasn’t played meaningful football since his junior year of high school.

