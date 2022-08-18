Read full article on original website
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
interlochenpublicradio.org
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability
On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Arboreal Inn touts its cuisine, atmosphere and elegance
SPRING LAKE, MI - Offering fresh seafood selections and brand-new favorites like the cowboy steak, The Arboreal Inn is a favorite spot to visit for a fine dining experience in West Michigan. Husband and wife duo Karen and Don Weersing took over the 40-year-old restaurant in 2012 but kept the...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
