ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trade winds on the way

Trade winds will begin to weaken starting late Monday. Drier than normal weather will close out the weekend. Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Industry
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades, more showers on the way

Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter winds, higher chance of showers ahead

Afternoon showers may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday for leeward areas due to the light winds. Drier than normal weather will close out the weekend. Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: How rising costs are affecting pet care

Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients. Hawaii Foodbank will be holding a drive on Saturday to collect non-perishable meals and canned goods. People can also donate money to organization to buy food. UH gears up for new school year as students return...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Coal Dust#Aes#Hawaiian Electric
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry trade wind conditions holding for Sunday

Stable trade wind weather will continue into Sunday, with below-normal shower activity for windward areas and afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island. A weak disturbance is forecast to move in early in the week, increasing the chance for showers as well as humidity levels,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday. Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school -- two educators want to help. They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.
WAIMALU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy