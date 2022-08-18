Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 68 years of supporting local businesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige joined local business leaders at a banquet tonight in Waikiki to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii. Members say it is the largest and oldest Filipino chamber in the United States and supports hundreds of Filipino entrepreneurs across...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s median home price is well above $1 million. Out-of-state buyers have been long blamed for driving up the cost, but a recent study shows they aren’t the only ones at fault. Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which conducted the study, said government regulations also play...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trade winds on the way
Trade winds will begin to weaken starting late Monday. Drier than normal weather will close out the weekend. Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades, more showers on the way
Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter winds, higher chance of showers ahead
Afternoon showers may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday for leeward areas due to the light winds. Drier than normal weather will close out the weekend. Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: How rising costs are affecting pet care
Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients. Hawaii Foodbank will be holding a drive on Saturday to collect non-perishable meals and canned goods. People can also donate money to organization to buy food. UH gears up for new school year as students return...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calling all small-scale gardeners: Applications for the state’s micro-grant program are now open
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has $3 million in micro-grants available to home gardeners and applications are now open for the program’s second year, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday. According to the department, in order to be eligible you must be a Hawaii resident and have not...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mostly dry trade wind conditions holding for Sunday
Stable trade wind weather will continue into Sunday, with below-normal shower activity for windward areas and afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island. A weak disturbance is forecast to move in early in the week, increasing the chance for showers as well as humidity levels,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens
hawaiinewsnow.com
State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday. Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell. But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top. Hebenstreit died on Aug. 2 at 93. His ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career. “And he...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school -- two educators want to help. They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.
