Victor Padilla, a well-known barber in Great Falls, gave free haircuts to kids on Sunday as they prepare for the first day of school.
Ben Pease says his work is much more than a price tag. It represents Native American culture and heritage.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Community Food Bank hosting 14th Annual Bank Challenge
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Food Bank (GFCFB) is still in need of donations for their 14th Annual Bank Challenge. The challenge started on Aug. 15, and the GFCFB says their most needed items include:. Canned fruit and apple sauce cups. Canned veggies. Canned meat. Soups, stews...
theelectricgf.com
City adopting updated building codes
The city planning department is adopting updated building codes on Sept. 9. International Building Code, 2021 Edition (IBC) International Existing Building Code, 2021 Edition (IEBC) International Residential Code, 2021 Edition (IRC) Uniform Plumbing Code, 2021 Edition (UPC) National Electrical Code, 2020 Edition (NEC) International Mechanical Code, 2021 Edition (IMC) International...
theelectricgf.com
Commission approves downtown group funding request for operations, murals
City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $154,509 in tax increment financing funds for the Downtown Development Partnership during their Aug. 16 meeting. The DDP is a partnership of downtown organizations to include the Great Falls Improvement District, Downtown Great Falls Association, NeighborWorks Great Falls, Great Falls Development Authority, City of Great Falls, Great Falls Public Library, Great Falls Public Schools, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Neighborhood Council 7, the city parking and historic preservation commissions and Cascade County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Augusta Solid Waste Management District temporarily suspending plastic recycling collection
AUGUSTA, Mont. - Collection of plastic recycling by the Augusta Solid Waste Management District is being temporarily suspended starting Sept. 1. Since 2011, the Augusta collection site has been collecting plastic for recycling, however, there are storage concerns and strains on operational resources a release from Lewis and Clark County said.
theelectricgf.com
County sending $2.46 million public safety levy to November ballot
County Commissioners voted unanimously during their Aug. 19 special meeting to send a $2.46 million public safety to the November ballot. Initially, the sheriff and county attorney offices had proposed a $3.52 million levy but have since revised the proposal and reduced it to $2.46 million annually. That equates to...
theelectricgf.com
City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project
City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
