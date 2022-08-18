Read full article on original website
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
Fight over food delivery may have led to deadly shooting in Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
Opelika school track building damaged, suspect charged with eluding police
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A building at Opelika High School will require significant repair following a crash on Friday night. A report from the Opelika Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight on Friday for traffic violations. The driver did not stop and evaded police. Authorities responded to a report of a crash at Opelika High School moments later.
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
Second man charged with murder in Montgomery shooting; charges dropped against first suspect
A second suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Montgomery man while charges against the first suspect have been dropped amid newly discovered evidence, police said Monday. Trent Harris, 42, has been charged with murder after he was identified as a suspect in...
Sunday-morning shooting in Montgomery leaves 23-year-old dead
COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) — The Attorney General’s Office for Alabama is continuing to search for leads regarding a woman who was found dead near the entrance of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. 41-year-old Gennice Shoma Thrash of Columbus, Georgia, was found fully clothed, unresponsive and barely breathing at around 7:30 a.m. on July 16, […]
Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
