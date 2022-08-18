Read full article on original website
Related
Second man charged with murder in Montgomery shooting; charges dropped against first suspect
A second suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Montgomery man while charges against the first suspect have been dropped amid newly discovered evidence, police said Monday. Trent Harris, 42, has been charged with murder after he was identified as a suspect in...
Fight over food delivery may have led to deadly shooting in Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
wdhn.com
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop
The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police. Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer. According to a report from Opelika Police Department,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
WSFA
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
wvua23.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
wtvy.com
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
Comments / 2