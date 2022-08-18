ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullock County, AL

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
ELBA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
wtvy.com

Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
OZARK, AL
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvua23.com

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

