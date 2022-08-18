ROANOKE — You could use stats to measure JC Hart’s impact on Loachapoka. Against LaFayette on Saturday evening, the Auburn cornerback commitment had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. He made two tough tackles and had a pass breakup in coverage against LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who has a scholarship offer from Mississippi State and 10 other schools. Hart also had 66 combined yards on two punt returns, both of which set up Loachapoka touchdowns.

LOACHAPOKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO