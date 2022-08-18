ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

COVID-19 daily patient counts at Sarasota Memorial campuses finally fall below 100 this week

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Venice, FL
Health
Sarasota, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Venice, FL
Coronavirus
Sarasota County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Venice, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Coronavirus
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms

After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#General Health#Linus Covid#Intensive Care Unit#Icu
floridapolitics.com

Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66

Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy