COVID-19 daily patient counts at Sarasota Memorial campuses finally fall below 100 this week

Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Fla. Dept. of Health in Hillsborough County issues mosquito-borne illness alert
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued an illness advisory on Friday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Hillsborough.
usf.edu
'Indoctrination' claims about public schools lead Sarasota teacher to seek office
A series of new laws regarding what can and can't be taught in Florida's classrooms is concerning some educators, as are changes to the high school civics curriculum for next year. Derek Reich teaches 12th grade economics and government, and is a Democratic candidate in November for a state House...
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory issued by health officials
Florida Department of Health advised that there has been an increase in the activity of mosquito-born diseases in Lee and Charlotte Counties.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at event in Sarasota
Gov. Desantis is speaking in Sarasota on Sunday.
Longboat Observer
Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms
After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
Mysuncoast.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
After Death Of English Bulldog, Petition Filed To Prevent Two People From Ever Owning Pets
TAMPA, Fla. – A mixed-breed English bulldog named “Poppa” was attacked at least twice in recent months by dogs in the University Square neighborhood. Despite his grave wounds, his owners neglected to seek medical care although he cried out in agony if touched. On August
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
Comments / 1