Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday
This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
Obituary for John Haxton
John William Haxton, age 75, of Perry, passed away on August 18, 2022. The family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor John’s life.
Interim Soccer Coach Named for PCPS
Mike Arnold has been hired as the interim soccer coach for the Lady Cats, pending board of education approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011. He is currently a special education teacher at Union Elementary and assistant coach for the Po-Hi swim team. “I am eager...
