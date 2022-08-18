Pittsburgh man files suit against Kompothecras over incident at Crescent Club in October 2021, which man alleges resulted in disability, disfigurement, and ‘permanent and significant scarring’

Read full article on original website
Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Boca Ciega Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A missing boater has been found dead after police say he crashed into a pillion in Boca Ciega Bay. On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
FDLE arrests six people in Hillsborough County for voting illegally in 2020
On August 18, FDLE agents arrested 17 people who voted illegally in the 2020 election, including six people from Hillsborough County.
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg man sentenced to ten years in prison for investment scheme
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Thomas Coelho (53, St. Petersburg) to 10 years in federal prison for wire fraud. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $1.8 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud scheme. Coelho had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor was justified, State Attorney’s Office says
The State Attorney's Office (SAO) released the findings of their investigation into a shooting involving four Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies that left a man dead in Safety Harbor on June 30.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
