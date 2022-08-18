Sheriff addresses law enforcement concerns on Siesta Key, including Memorial Day shooting

Read full article on original website
Related
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Boca Ciega Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A missing boater has been found dead after police say he crashed into a pillion in Boca Ciega Bay. On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of
Deputies ID man who struck deputy with machete, officials say
Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
pasconewsonline.com
2 motorcyclists killed on US-19 while heading to a Celebration of life
PALM HARBOR, FLA - Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning while heading with a group of bikes to a Celebration Of Life service in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south in the inside lane when traffic began to slow down in front of them. Troopers say the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then overturned and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 people charged with retail theft in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident
Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m....
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Dad, 2 children struck by SUV crossing Sarasota crosswalk
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
Former Florida Caregiver Charged With 30 Felonies After Stealing From 95-Year-Old Client
A former professional caregiver in Florida has been arrested and charged with more than 30 felonies after it was discovered she had been stealing from one of her clients. Melissa Amy Derouin, 40, of Sebring, Florida, was arrested on Thursday. The investigation dates back to
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
Mysuncoast.com
Protestors gather outside DeSantis rally
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered across the street from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ speech outside of the Sahib Shrine Event Center in Sarasota. The Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida gathered in the 300 block of Beneva Road with signs in hand to protest the use of education in politics.
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Comments / 0