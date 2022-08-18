Sheriff addresses law enforcement concerns on Siesta Key, including Memorial Day shooting

PALM HARBOR, FLA - Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday morning while heading with a group of bikes to a Celebration Of Life service in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south in the inside lane when traffic began to slow down in front of them. Troopers say the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then overturned and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO