County Commission candidate Smith takes fundraising lead in District 2 race while Neunder continues to outpace opponents in District 4 campaign

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?
Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall
Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at event in Sarasota
Gov. Desantis is speaking in Sarasota on Sunday.
usf.edu
'Indoctrination' claims about public schools lead Sarasota teacher to seek office
A series of new laws regarding what can and can't be taught in Florida's classrooms is concerning some educators, as are changes to the high school civics curriculum for next year. Derek Reich teaches 12th grade economics and government, and is a Democratic candidate in November for a state House...
Longboat Observer
DID board accuses city of unauthorized transfer of $400,000 for capital project
In August 2021, Sarasota’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors approved $400,000 in capital expenditures toward a future Main Street “complete street” project — when and if that should occur. What DID board members didn’t expect was to find $8,000 in their bank account, the $400,000...
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
floridapolitics.com
Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season
Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
sarasotamagazine.com
Former Republican Stalwart Ron Filipkowksi Is Using Twitter to Shine a Light on the Far Right
National news organizations have put Sarasota in the spotlight because of the area's far-right politics, but if you follow Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, you're probably already aware of what's been happening. A criminal defense attorney in Sarasota, Filipkowski is a former longtime Republican who ran for public defender in 2008 as a member of the GOP. These days, he works with two anonymous researchers to monitor live-streamed events, podcasts, radio shows, social media and chat rooms, and then posts what they find on Twitter, where he has nearly half a million followers.
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Sarasota Memorial moving forward with plans to build hospital in North Port
Site encompasses 32 acres in 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard. Less than a year after opening a 110-bed hospital in Venice, leaders of the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System have started master planning and pre-construction site work on a new medical campus and hospital in North Port, Sarasota Memorial has announced.
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
Mysuncoast.com
Newtown holding 1980′s reunion
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first annual Newtown 1980′s old school class reunion is bringing together those who grew up in the area. This year marks the debut of the reunion and aims to represent every high school graduate from the 80′s in Sarasota. Simone Tinson-Wilkinson, the organizer...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
businessobserverfl.com
Home in Siesta Key listed for nearly $17 million
A new opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key recently presented itself. Sarasota-based Seaward Development has listed the home at 4136 Higel Ave. After 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is finally under construction. The estate, which occupies nearly 1 waterfront acre...
srqmagazine.com
Land Development Manager Joins Neal Land Team
Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, welcomes Christopher Wand to its land development team. In his role as Land Development Manager, Wand will manage and coordinate day-to-day site development primarily at North River Ranch, working closely with site contractors, sub-contractors, service utilities, engineers, site planners and landscape architects for community infrastructure. Wand brings over 8 years of construction and project management experience with a focus on scheduling, budgeting, and customer service. He is well versed in managing contract terms and conditions, as well as implementing standard practice project management systems. Wand’s project portfolio includes several single-family and multifamily projects across Florida, like Oasis at Highwoods Preserve and Laurel Highlands. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.This new hire comes as Neal Land & Neighborhoods continues construction and development progress and plans for future new communities. At North River Ranch, the development of its new phase, Wildeaf, continues. Homebuilder Neal Communities is set to start home sales in late 2022 / early 2023. Announcements for a second homebuilder at Wildleaf is forthcoming. Further, Wand is involved with the community’s upcoming central amenity. Land and site preparation is in progress. Projected ground-breaking on the first phase of the amenity complex is for fall 2022. For more information on Neal Land & Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit https://nealland.com/.
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
