Arlington, TX

The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dak Prescott
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Impressive performances from the Cowboys’ second preseason game

Week 2 of the Cowboys preseason was an eventful affair. After last week’s bizarre snooze fest of a game, many important questions were left unanswered. But following a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys now have more clarity and optimism surrounding the team. There were numerous things to take away from this weekend, but I would love to highlight three players that stood out to me.
