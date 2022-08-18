Sarasota Memorial earns 5 stars for overall quality following Centers for Medicare & Medicaid assessment

Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs
Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
Ron DeSantis Highlights Teacher Recruitment Initiatives, Changes Allowing Veterans to Receive College Credit
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. DeSantis also announced that today the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the...
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Longboat Observer
Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms
After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
Agency To Borrow $150M For Florida Insurance Claims
In more fallout from Florida’s troubled property-insurance market, an agency that handles claims after insurers go insolvent approved a plan Friday to borrow $150 million — with policyholders across the state slated to pay back the loan. The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
altoday.com
Ron DeSantis: New legislation coming next year to grow Florida’s teaching workforce
New legislation is being proposed for the 2023 legislative session to expand Florida’s teaching workforce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. Three new legislative proposals the legislature will consider next year, he said, include a recruitment initiative to hire retired military veterans and first responders as teachers, the creation of an apprenticeship program for existing teachers who mentor aspiring teachers, and a new scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment high school courses.
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.
Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
fox35orlando.com
2022 Florida Primary: Who's on the ballot in Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 Midterm Elections include federal, state, county, and municipal races. Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates. The ballot you receive in the primary will be determined by your political affiliation. If you are not affiliated with a political party, then you will receive a non-party affiliation (NPA) ballot.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
