islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
floridapolitics.com
Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season
Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
srqmagazine.com
Land Development Manager Joins Neal Land Team
Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, welcomes Christopher Wand to its land development team. In his role as Land Development Manager, Wand will manage and coordinate day-to-day site development primarily at North River Ranch, working closely with site contractors, sub-contractors, service utilities, engineers, site planners and landscape architects for community infrastructure. Wand brings over 8 years of construction and project management experience with a focus on scheduling, budgeting, and customer service. He is well versed in managing contract terms and conditions, as well as implementing standard practice project management systems. Wand’s project portfolio includes several single-family and multifamily projects across Florida, like Oasis at Highwoods Preserve and Laurel Highlands. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.This new hire comes as Neal Land & Neighborhoods continues construction and development progress and plans for future new communities. At North River Ranch, the development of its new phase, Wildeaf, continues. Homebuilder Neal Communities is set to start home sales in late 2022 / early 2023. Announcements for a second homebuilder at Wildleaf is forthcoming. Further, Wand is involved with the community’s upcoming central amenity. Land and site preparation is in progress. Projected ground-breaking on the first phase of the amenity complex is for fall 2022. For more information on Neal Land & Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit https://nealland.com/.
businessobserverfl.com
Bank of America names new president for Sarasota-Manatee region
After 11 years with Bank of America, Erik Vatter is filling a big role. As the new president of the Sarasota and Manatee counties division, Vatter will focus on connecting the bank’s resources with clients throughout the region. He’ll also use those resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, build strong communities and support local employees, according to the news release.
Mysuncoast.com
Big Top Brewery hosts second day of fundraising for the Mendoza family
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Top Brewery gave guests purple wrist bands after donating $10 to the Mendoza family. Those purple bands gave guests $1 off of drinks for the rest of the day. Each food truck had additional donation buckets for those attending. They put cash, checks, and gift cards in the buckets, and hundreds of Suncoast community members showed up to help the family.
ncf.edu
Why I Give: A Jewel in Sarasota
Altom says, ”New College is a secret ingredient in what makes Sarasota so wonderful, as it brings amazing students from around the world to Sarasota to live and learn. Many students stay after college or return. And this has been going on since 1960!”. The couple is a perfect...
sarasotanewsleader.com
South Siesta resident Wallace withdraws from lawsuit over County Commission’s 2021 approval of two hotels on the island
Three plaintiffs remain in complaint fighting projects planned on Calle Miramar on Old Stickney Point Road. South Siesta Key resident James P. Wallace III has withdrawn from the lawsuit filed in 2021 against the Sarasota County Commission over the board’s approval of two high-rise hotels on the barrier island, The Sarasota News Leader has learned.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall
Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Airport Opens Air Center
PUNTA GORDA, FL (August 19, 2022) – The Charlotte County Airport Authority hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new PGD Air Center on August 18, 2022. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center is located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Boulevard, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area.
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Newtown holding 1980′s reunion
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first annual Newtown 1980′s old school class reunion is bringing together those who grew up in the area. This year marks the debut of the reunion and aims to represent every high school graduate from the 80′s in Sarasota. Simone Tinson-Wilkinson, the organizer...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice’s SharePoint Hospital to close
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A hospital that’s been a mainstay in downtown Venice for decades will be closing Sept. 22. ShorePoint Health Venice on Monday announced plans to focus on outpatient services, where consumer demand is growing. The multistory hospital on the north end of The Rialto will close...
Longboat Observer
Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
soundingsonline.com
482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
Longboat Observer
Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms
After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
Longboat Observer
Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island
Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws
After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
