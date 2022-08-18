Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, welcomes Christopher Wand to its land development team. In his role as Land Development Manager, Wand will manage and coordinate day-to-day site development primarily at North River Ranch, working closely with site contractors, sub-contractors, service utilities, engineers, site planners and landscape architects for community infrastructure. Wand brings over 8 years of construction and project management experience with a focus on scheduling, budgeting, and customer service. He is well versed in managing contract terms and conditions, as well as implementing standard practice project management systems. Wand’s project portfolio includes several single-family and multifamily projects across Florida, like Oasis at Highwoods Preserve and Laurel Highlands. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.This new hire comes as Neal Land & Neighborhoods continues construction and development progress and plans for future new communities. At North River Ranch, the development of its new phase, Wildeaf, continues. Homebuilder Neal Communities is set to start home sales in late 2022 / early 2023. Announcements for a second homebuilder at Wildleaf is forthcoming. Further, Wand is involved with the community’s upcoming central amenity. Land and site preparation is in progress. Projected ground-breaking on the first phase of the amenity complex is for fall 2022. For more information on Neal Land & Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit https://nealland.com/.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO