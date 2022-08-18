Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
atozsports.com
Watch: 2023 Tennessee Vols commit delivers huge hit during high school game
2023 three-star defensive back Jack Luttrell, a Tennessee Vols commit, delivered a massive hit in a high school game this week. Luttrell, 6-foot/172 lbs from Moultrie, GA (Colquitt County), perfectly read what appeared to be a “smoke route” and blew up the receiver as he attempted to catch the ball.
Don’t miss a game! CW33’s Texas High School Football Showdown live game schedule
The CW33 High School Football Showdown returns this season with live coverage of 18 games from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The station will emanate from local stadiums on Thursday evenings throughout the regular season, then shift to Fridays and Saturdays in the playoffs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Choctaw Stadium Announces Slate of High School Football Games
It's time for High School football again! Choctaw Stadium has announced the football schedule for the season. Arlington ISD is scheduled to play 13 regular season football games and will kick off their 2022 season Thursday, August 25 with a matchup between Arlington Martin and Lake Travis. The contest will be the opening game of the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff.
NBA Executive Identifies Guards For Mavericks To Target
The Dallas Mavericks came into the offseason looking to upgrade their frontcourt. They accomplished that right away by acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Dallas would double down on the center upgrade when they signed JaVale McGee in free agency using a chunk of their mid-level exception.
