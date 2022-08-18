Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police Department win FDOT grants for High Visibility Enforcement initiative targeting bicycle and pedestrian safety

Read full article on original website
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
