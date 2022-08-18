Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Captain Willie Hargraves Receives Escort Home Sunday
This afternoon, the Osage County Sheriff’s office along with several Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies, First Responders and citizens, lined the route as Osage County Sheriffs Office Captain William Hargraves was escorted home to Ponca City. The procession came into Ponca City from Highway 60 and traveled down Grand Avenue.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for John Haxton
John William Haxton, age 75, of Perry, passed away on August 18, 2022. The family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor John’s life.
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 08/18/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
poncacitynow.com
Interim Soccer Coach Named for PCPS
Mike Arnold has been hired as the interim soccer coach for the Lady Cats, pending board of education approval. Arnold has been with Ponca City Public Schools since 2011. He is currently a special education teacher at Union Elementary and assistant coach for the Po-Hi swim team. “I am eager...
Comments / 0