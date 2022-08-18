Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall
Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice’s SharePoint Hospital to close
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A hospital that’s been a mainstay in downtown Venice for decades will be closing Sept. 22. ShorePoint Health Venice on Monday announced plans to focus on outpatient services, where consumer demand is growing. The multistory hospital on the north end of The Rialto will close...
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Dad, 2 children struck by SUV crossing Sarasota crosswalk
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Longboat Observer
Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident
Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m....
sarasotanewsleader.com
South Siesta resident Wallace withdraws from lawsuit over County Commission’s 2021 approval of two hotels on the island
Three plaintiffs remain in complaint fighting projects planned on Calle Miramar on Old Stickney Point Road. South Siesta Key resident James P. Wallace III has withdrawn from the lawsuit filed in 2021 against the Sarasota County Commission over the board’s approval of two high-rise hotels on the barrier island, The Sarasota News Leader has learned.
srqmagazine.com
Land Development Manager Joins Neal Land Team
Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, welcomes Christopher Wand to its land development team. In his role as Land Development Manager, Wand will manage and coordinate day-to-day site development primarily at North River Ranch, working closely with site contractors, sub-contractors, service utilities, engineers, site planners and landscape architects for community infrastructure. Wand brings over 8 years of construction and project management experience with a focus on scheduling, budgeting, and customer service. He is well versed in managing contract terms and conditions, as well as implementing standard practice project management systems. Wand’s project portfolio includes several single-family and multifamily projects across Florida, like Oasis at Highwoods Preserve and Laurel Highlands. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.This new hire comes as Neal Land & Neighborhoods continues construction and development progress and plans for future new communities. At North River Ranch, the development of its new phase, Wildeaf, continues. Homebuilder Neal Communities is set to start home sales in late 2022 / early 2023. Announcements for a second homebuilder at Wildleaf is forthcoming. Further, Wand is involved with the community’s upcoming central amenity. Land and site preparation is in progress. Projected ground-breaking on the first phase of the amenity complex is for fall 2022. For more information on Neal Land & Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit https://nealland.com/.
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton
Over a dozen seniors' mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at event in Sarasota
Gov. Desantis is speaking in Sarasota on Sunday.
Longboat Observer
Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island
Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
