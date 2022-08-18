Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Op-Ed: Arizona should look to Florida’s voting reforms
Until this month, Pennsylvania owned the dubious distinction among states of most embarrassing election management. But given its own lethargy in counting votes in its primary, Arizona has now edged out the Keystone State. While Pennsylvania had problems counting the last portion of votes the evening after its primary, it took Arizona two days to count the last 20% of the vote.
hazard-herald.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0