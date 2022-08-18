ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
Cowboys Special Teams Weapon

KaVontae Turpin, wow! This 5’7 speedster showed out as a special teams weapon in preseason game two for the Dallas Cowboys. Special teams can make all the difference needed between wins and losses, especially in close games. Turpin put his athletic abilities on full display. He was practically untouchable and certainly not going to be chased down.
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys were the clear-cut best team in the NFC East when last season started. They proved that to be the case throughout the regular season by sweeping the Eagles, Commanders, and Giants on their way to the franchise’s second division championship in four years. Things have changed a lot since then. The Cowboys […] The post The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Impressive performances from the Cowboys’ second preseason game

Week 2 of the Cowboys preseason was an eventful affair. After last week’s bizarre snooze fest of a game, many important questions were left unanswered. But following a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys now have more clarity and optimism surrounding the team. There were numerous things to take away from this weekend, but I would love to highlight three players that stood out to me.
