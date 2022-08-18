The Dallas Cowboys were the clear-cut best team in the NFC East when last season started. They proved that to be the case throughout the regular season by sweeping the Eagles, Commanders, and Giants on their way to the franchise’s second division championship in four years. Things have changed a lot since then. The Cowboys […] The post The biggest threat to the Cowboys atop the NFC East in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO