Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Blackcats now know who’s the Boss
For one night, Herculaneum head coach Blane Boss had a front-row seat to witness St. Mary’s destroying everything in its path to last season’s Class 3 state championship. The Dragons, from St. Louis, outscored their playoff opponents 272-36 for their first state title. Herky was the first victim, falling 55-6 in the district semifinals.
