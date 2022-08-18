For one night, Herculaneum head coach Blane Boss had a front-row seat to witness St. Mary’s destroying everything in its path to last season’s Class 3 state championship. The Dragons, from St. Louis, outscored their playoff opponents 272-36 for their first state title. Herky was the first victim, falling 55-6 in the district semifinals.

