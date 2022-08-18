Read full article on original website
Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending
(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
