ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Archaeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead, ahead of Highway 97 project

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMSF5_0hMlUESF00

(Update: adding video, comments from archaeologists, ODOT)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A historic homestead on the north end of Bend won’t look the same next year, but first, teams are searching the grounds for any historic artifacts.

Archaeologists with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon are combing through dirt at the Nels and Lillian Anderson House, looking for historical items.

Brian Lane is leading the archeologist research team.

“Anticipating finding a lot of historic refuse like broken bottles, maybe some ceramics,” Lane said Thursday. “We are really just here to see what’s still around.”

The dig site is at the Nels and Lillian Anderson House, off Nels Anderson Road, near Highway 97.

The house, built in 1929, was owned by Danish immigrant Nels Anderson, who had one of the first and the biggest dairies in Bend.

“He brought a lot of knowledge with him and finally settled on dairying here in the Bend region,” Lane said.

The house is a local landmark and eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

However, as part of ODOT’s Bend North Corridor Project, now getting underway, part of Highway 97 will be shifted east and go through the property, where the home has for 22 years been the offices of the Instant Landscaping Company.

ODOT is working with the archaeologist team to make sure the area is thoroughly searched before any construction begins.

“It's a historic dump site, so we could find a lot of different materials here,” Lane said. “We’re just not sure what to expect at this point.”

Layer by layer, his team is digging through the land, looking for something good that was man or human made, as opposed to just rocks and rubble.

The items will be brought back to the lab, analyzed and ideally pieced back together.

However, according to ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey, it's unclear if the house itself will make it through the upcoming project.

“Everyone’s goal is to preserve this house,” Davey said. “So what that exactly looks like is what we're still all working on figuring out right now.”

For now, Lane and his team will find and save what they can.

“Data recovery through excavation is kind of the last resource we have at hand to record as much of the site as we can,” Lane said.

The team will be out digging for the next few weeks.

Highway construction is planned for next spring, with a decision about the house coming in the next few months.

The post Archaeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead, ahead of Highway 97 project appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

UO Studies Historic Nels Anderson Homestead

BEND, OR -- They say you can’t stop progress. But a group from the University of Oregon is working to make sure a piece of Bend history isn’t lost in the process. Archeologist Brian Lane is leading a dig at the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead site, which is directly in the path of the future Highway 97 North Corridor Project, "We’re really mitigating the work that will be done with the highway construction because there’s not really much wiggle room in terms of the planning on the ODOT side, as I understand it," he tells KBND News, "So, that kind of necessitates the work here to record and preserve as much information about this site as possible."
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 21-27

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 21-27. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) –Asphalt paving work will be occurring. Work will include construction of new asphalt pavement between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
The Madras Pioneer

Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice

Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
MADRAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dig#Odot#The University Of Oregon#Danish
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen

A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

New scholarship fund to honor former OSU-Cascades leader Becky Johnson tops $467,000

A new scholarship fund totaling more than $450,000 will support Oregon State University - Cascades students with financial need and honor the legacy of Becky Johnson, who served as vice president of OSU-Cascades for 13 years and is currently OSU’s interim president.   The post New scholarship fund to honor former OSU-Cascades leader Becky Johnson tops $467,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97

Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KTVZ News Channel 21

Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend community, firefighters line streets as procession returns twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash

Community members lined Greenwood Avenue in northeast Bend Wednesday afternoon as Bend Fire & Rescue led a procession carrying firefighter Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro back home to Bend after a fatal plane crash in Idaho earlier this week The post Bend community, firefighters line streets as procession returns twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code

The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project

With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Restaurant at Southeast Third Street and Wilson Avenue, the site of a road project, the city is giving away restaurant equipment and other items declared surplus this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy