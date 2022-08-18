ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Terlingua, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
US105

Rolling Snake Eyes: How Lucky is the State of Texas?

Some people are just born lucky it feels like. They always get the right answer on a random guess, they invest in a business that grows quickly...the list is endless. But sometimes plays in our favor when we find a $5 bill on the ground. But not all luck works...
TEXAS STATE
US105

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Career Fair#Texan#Whataburger
US105

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
US105

Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly

Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
TEXAS STATE
US105

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
US105

Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship

Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
LAWTON, OK
US105

Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky

Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.
KENTUCKY STATE
US105

US105

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy