Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
The Post and Courier
Tabernacle Baptist Celebrates Anniversary and Growth Plans
Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park played host to plenty of visitors from Augusta Aug. 20, as Tabernacle Baptist Church held a cookout as part of its 137th anniversary celebration. The historic, Augusta-based congregation is in the process of establishing an Aiken presence, with plans to have a campus at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's Club.
Petition challenging Aiken's Project Pascalis could have major impact on project
The Do It Right Alliance's petition that could slow or stop the current plans for Project Pascalis has nearly 2,000 signatures. The alliance held a petition signing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Woods Farm Market just off Silver Bluff Road. The event also featured a four-piece band and two food trucks (Lobster Dogs and Flanigan's Ice Cream).
The Post and Courier
Litter cleanup supplies available at rural Aiken County libraries
Keep Aiken County Beautiful in partnership with the Aiken County library system, has launched a new program to help community cleanup efforts. Three public libraries in rural Aiken County are now offering litter kits for use by patrons. Each library will be provided with litter cleanup supplies including a safety vest, trash bags, latex gloves, litter grabbers and safety instructions from Keep Aiken County Beautiful.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
H. Edward Marshall, Jr.- North Augusta, S.C.
NORTH AUGUSTA – Funeral services for Mr. H. Edward Marshall, Jr., who entered into rest August 7, 2022, were conducted Thursday morning, August 11, at 11 a.m. in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Interment was in Sunset Hill Cemetery with Veteran Honors. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday, August 10, from 5-7 p.m.
The Post and Courier
Friends of the Aiken Symphony makes donation to ASO
The Friends of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, formerly known as the Aiken Symphony Guild, made a donation to the Aiken Symphony Orchestra as a result of its fundraising event Horses & Harmony. Dr. Scott Weiss, conductor and music director for the ASO, accepted the donation on behalf of the symphony....
The Post and Courier
The best of Dale Couch
• Date and place of birth: June, 1955, Aiken County. • Favorite movie: “The Sound of Music." • Favorite sports team: Aiken High or the Carolina Gamecocks. • A recent book I read: “I like anything Civil War." • If I could meet anyone, it would be: “Betty...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 22-28
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 22-28. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 55 Sunnyside Lane – $1,250,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood: AIKS7.
Voting update: Aiken County's Breezy Hill split into two precincts
The long waits to vote in Breezy Hill precinct could be coming to an end. The South Carolina General Assembly approved and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill earlier this year that creates two new precincts in Aiken County. The bill introduced by Sens. Tom Young Jr.,...
Red Cross assisting family following fire in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assist a family after their home was damaged by fire on Friday, August 19. The blaze took place on Lamplight Street. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed […]
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: The story of a dog named Jolene
She arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter terrified and hungry. Her beige coat was filthy, and fleas covered her body. But even as she was brought into the shelter’s vet clinic for examination and medical care, Jolene managed to briefly show everyone a heartwarming smile. Despite her difficult past, this pretty pibble was full of love.
The Post and Courier
Two Aiken quilters win awards at Tennessee quilt show
Donna Davis and Karen Erikson, of Aiken, won awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the event was held Aug. 5-6, and featured more than 200 quilts . Davis was awarded first place or her quilt “Christy’s Quilt”...
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
WRDW-TV
Are tiny homes Augusta's answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
wgac.com
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
Aiken Technical College reveals new logo and slogan
Aiken Technical College is starting off the new school year with a slightly new look. The school revealed its new logo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the annual school year kickoff event held for employees. "It is an exciting time for the college. Over the past 50 years, the college...
Columbia County residents speak out about proposed rezoning project
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- A rezoning plan for a property on Clanton Road and Old Pearre Place in Evans is being postponed for discussion once again. The property rezoning was presented to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in July, to build more homes in the area. People who live near the neighborhood say they’re […]
Gifting Tree Foundation gives to Graniteville Elementary School
Shocked and happy faces filled the cafeteria at Graniteville Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 12. Those faces came after Lyddie Hansen with The Gifting Tree Foundation announced that the organization was donating 42 $100 Amazon gift cards to the teachers and aides at the school. Hansen told the staff members that what they are doing is changing lives because students will remember the teachers years later. She added that she remembers her first and third grade teachers and what they taught her.
