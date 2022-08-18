ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Authorities believe body found in reservoir is missing teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities believe that a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni. Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that they found the girl’s body inside her car, under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, not far from the campground. The teen was reported missing on Aug. 6 and extensive searches were conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including dive teams and aircraft.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted a video to TikTok showing the kitten rescued from the engine compartment of an Arlington Transport -- or ART -- bus.
