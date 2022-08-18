Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
fox7austin.com
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27
KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
roundtherocktx.com
Live Music in Round Rock
Family Fun Nights at Yonders Point w/ Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department. http://www.roundrocktexas.gov/…/friday-fun-nights-at…. 9:30p Danny Smith & Mikey Gammon, Rockey’s Piano Bar. Saturday, August 20, 2022. 6:05p The Spazmatics post game concert, Round Rock Express/Dell Diamond. 6p Jack Ingram, Gary Allan, Round Rock Amp. 6:30pm Wm. Barrett...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Food + Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now
Eleventh annual festival announces lineup and new programs. Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival which will take place on Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6, at Auditorium Shores. This three-day gathering of the best of food and beverages is staged by FOOD & WINE magazine...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center
Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
travelnoire.com
Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas
If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
virtualbx.com
Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
virtualbx.com
Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown
Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
austinmonthly.com
Austin Rapper Deezie Brown Quenches His Thirst
Somewhere among the McMansions of West Austin, Devin “Deezie” Brown pulled his USPS mail carrier truck over to the side of the road, hopped into the back among stacks of packages, and started furiously scribbling out lyrics for a new song. It was the summer of 2019, scorching hot, and Deezie had only one thing on his mind: staying hydrated.
Elegant supper club nods to bygone era in charming Hill Country setting
With its darling shops, charming wineries, and breathtaking Hill Country vistas, Wimberley has long been a choice destination for day trips. Now a group of locals is giving concrete-weary San Antonians another reason to visit: a dining destination in the town's square. Inspired by the elegant supper clubs of the...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
