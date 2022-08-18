ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Live Music in Round Rock

Family Fun Nights at Yonders Point w/ Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department. http://www.roundrocktexas.gov/…/friday-fun-nights-at…. 9:30p Danny Smith & Mikey Gammon, Rockey’s Piano Bar. Saturday, August 20, 2022. 6:05p The Spazmatics post game concert, Round Rock Express/Dell Diamond. 6p Jack Ingram, Gary Allan, Round Rock Amp. 6:30pm Wm. Barrett...
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Lil Nas X
Austin Chronicle

Austin Food + Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Eleventh annual festival announces lineup and new programs. Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival which will take place on Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6, at Auditorium Shores. This three-day gathering of the best of food and beverages is staged by FOOD & WINE magazine...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center

Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
travelnoire.com

Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas

If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Localevent#Health And Safety#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Acl#Chicks#Hulu
virtualbx.com

Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Austin Rapper Deezie Brown Quenches His Thirst

Somewhere among the McMansions of West Austin, Devin “Deezie” Brown pulled his USPS mail carrier truck over to the side of the road, hopped into the back among stacks of packages, and started furiously scribbling out lyrics for a new song. It was the summer of 2019, scorching hot, and Deezie had only one thing on his mind: staying hydrated.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy