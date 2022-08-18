Read full article on original website
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
I Survived My First Missouri State Fair 2022! Check Out My Pictures I Took
Well my first Missouri State Fair has come and gone. It was quite an experience for me. I tried to experience as much of it as I could, from observing the people who attended, to the food options, to the response to the bands that were booked on the Grandstand stage. Here were a few takeaways:
Sale of Champions Raises $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture
The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston. Mikaela is the...
This “Field of Dreams” in Missouri is a Playground for All Kids
Many know the Field of Dreams as a baseball diamond in the middle of a corn field in Iowa. There's one in Missouri, too, but it's not just for baseball fans. This Field of Dreams was created as a playground that's easily accessible for all kids no matter what challenges they may face.
Want To Relieve Your Pain And Boost Your Kids GPA? Listen To Us. It’s True
We certainly are grateful to our listeners. I got to interact with a large amount of them at the Missouri State Fair. It is very much appreciated. I saw and met listeners who were younger and older. Well it turns out, not only do you enjoy listening to the music that we play, but it may have benefits in a few different ways you may not have known about.
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Missourinet
When life handed Missouri State Fair Queen lemons, she made lemonade (AUDIO)
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. What does it take to clinch the title of Missouri State Fair queen? The competition includes an interview, a talent or speech and an evening gown round. Kigar delivered a speech called...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: At Home in Florissant with Martha Shipman
Martha Shipman's Asian-inspired decor got its start, in part, as a tribute to her father, who died when she was young. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
More than 500 kids, families helped by Cardinals Cares at Busch Stadium health fair
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of kids and their families packed out Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were out on the road on Saturday. The team’s Cardinal Care foundation held its annual Distribution and Health Fair to support kids in the Redbird Rookies co-ed summer softball and baseball programs.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
tncontentexchange.com
Photos and video: Cute Clydesdale foals are a sight to see at Grant's Farm
Visitors to Grant's Farm the week of August 15, 2022, got a sneak peek of five newly arrived, 6 1/2-month-old Clydesdale foals near the stables. Next week the horses, which already weigh 600 to 700 pounds, will be moved to larger fields. Starting Aug. 22, Grant's Farm is open weekends only, although Clydesdale Close-Up Tours are still offered daily.
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
