12newsnow.com
DFW Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas
DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 1 p.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas. More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City...
12newsnow.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 forecasted to become Danielle Friday night, no direct threat to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new tropical wave, called Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, is drawing interest in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more precisely the Bay of Campeche, west and south of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It's forecasted to continue moving northwest and become Danielle Friday night. Danielle will...
12newsnow.com
Texas lost a record-setting amount of teachers last year
TEXAS, USA — Last year, Texas classrooms lost almost 43,000 teachers across the state, setting a new record for retirements and resignations. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to look into the teacher shortage, but nearly five months later, that group has yet to make any recommendations.
12newsnow.com
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
12newsnow.com
Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings
TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
