Riverfront Park Shot Fired

Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communication Manager, 509.625.5868

SPD responds to two related incidents in downtown Spokane, one with a shot fired

Just before 7pm last evening, 08/17/2022, SPD responded to call from the 800 block of 3rd Ave on a possible burglary. Upon arrival, officers learned that employees of a restaurant had been dealing with some customers who became unruly. Employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave when they said someone pointed a gun at them and threatened them. The group left and employees called 911.

Minutes later SPD responded to a call of a shot fired near Riverfront Park in the 500 block of N. Howard. Witnesses relayed that two vehicles -one with a male driver and one with a female driver - drove up and pulled alongside a curb. The witnesses said the man and woman began arguing and the man hit the woman. The witnesses who were sitting in Riverfront Park yelled at the two to stop fighting and that they were calling police when the man fired a round toward them. No one was hit and the man speed off in his vehicle.

SPD’s initial investigation found the two incidents were related and that the man and woman who were arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on 3rd Ave just prior. SPD talked to a number of people, some with and some without involvement in this incident, and determined the suspect may be located at an apartment located at the 600 block of S. Cannon Street. Officers and a K9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that has not already talked to police is asked to call Crime Check reference case #2022-20144310.