Apple expands self-service repair to MacBooks, already covers iPhone 12 and 13
What just happened? Apple launched their "Self Service Repair" program earlier this year, allowing consumers to replace and repair their Apple devices on their own, all with genuine Apple parts and tools. Today, Apple announced the expansion of the program to include the MacBook M1 line, set to begin on August 23.
9to5Mac
Kuo: 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro to enter mass production in 4Q22, may use 5nm technology
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processors will start mass production in the fourth trimester of 2022, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With rumors about the Cupertino company readying the next generation of high-end MacBooks for as early as this fall, Kuo has some thoughts on it.
Why is Amazon building CPUs?
When it comes to companies rolling their own custom chips, our core thesis is that doing this to save a few dollars on chips is breakeven at best. Instead, companies want to build their own chips when it conveys some form of strategic advantage. The textbook example is Apple, which...
The iPhone 14 line could come in an impressive array of colors
If you were hoping the iPhone 14 line would come in a wide range of colors you might be in luck, as the latest leak suggests all four models might be offered in eight different shades. That’s based on images of unofficial iPhone cases shared on Twitter by Majin Bu...
PC Magazine
Roccat Kone XP Air Review
Back in March, one of our favorite gaming mice of the year crossed our desk courtesy of Roccat, the German hardware maker housed under Turtle Beach's corporate umbrella. The $89.99 Roccat Kone XP had it all: premium switches, a great sensor, tons of functionality, RGB lighting, and a reasonable-enough price for its feature set. So where do you go from there? Roccat has attempted to improve the Kone XP by cutting the cord—the Roccat Kone XP Air is the same top-of-the-line mouse, but now with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless support. Unfortunately, the price almost doubles to $169, draining the Roccat's value appeal. Still, the Kone XP Air is arguably the wireless gaming mouse to beat, edging out the competition in many of the areas that matter most.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
TechSpot
Next year's Pixel tablet might be the beginning of 64-bit-only Android
Forward-looking: People have suspected for years that one day Google would lock out 32-bit Android apps. The newly released Android 13 source code suggests that day is approaching with next year's Pixel Tablet. Google has given developers ample time to prepare, but some apps are bound to fall through the cracks.
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
The Verge
Google’s terrific Pixel Buds Pro are already $25 off at Amazon
Welcome back to the arena of deals. Our inaugural discount this week is on the excellent Google Pixel Buds Pro, which released less than a month ago. Typically priced at $199.99, you can currently find these new earbuds on Amazon for $174.99 in their black or yellow colorways. The Pixel Buds Pro are a drastic improvement over their middling predecessor, boasting solid noise cancellation, improved battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth support. While the sound quality isn’t quite up to par with some of our top picks, this discount makes the Pixel Buds Pro worth considering if you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of earbuds. Read our review.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
A 6-year Apple veteran is alleging the company threatened to fire her after she posted a TikTok video giving technical advice to someone who lost their iPhone
An Apple employee said in a TikTok that she works for a " company that likes to talk about fruit" and gave security advice — then her manager called.
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
MSI's Tiger Lake Motherboard Would Be So Much Cooler If It Had a PCIe Slot
MSI has created a new low-profile Mini-ITX motherboard featuring a Core i5 Tiger Lake processor for professionals desiring to build a compact desktop workstation that sips power.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
TechSpot
Sega's Genesis Mini 2 will ship with a well-rounded bundle of 60 games
What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on. Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Spider-Man Remastered GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Spider-Man Remastered is an old console game that was remastered for PlayStation 5 and now it's arrived to PC and we're taking a look at GPU performance, because why not. As the name suggests, this is a remastered port of Spider-Man, it includes the original game plus the downloadable content, updated textures, graphical and performance improvements amongst other things. This version was initially released for the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020.
notebookcheck.net
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
TechSpot
