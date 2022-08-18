ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

From one England captain to another! Harry Kane names John Terry as one of the toughest defenders he's played against in Instagram Q&A to celebrate 10 years since his Premier League debut

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England captain Harry Kane revealed John Terry as one of his toughest ever opponents in an Instagram Q&A last night.

The Tottenham forward took to social media yesterday evening to answer questions from fans to celebrate 10 years since he made his Premier League debut and, when asked the toughest defenders he has faced, Kane answered with Terry and England nemesis Giorgio Chiellini.

Starting on Twitter before moving over to Instagram, the forward tackled questions on a variety of topics with some catching the eye more than others - former England and Chelsea skipper Terry, however, was one player who reaped the rewards of the session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uULek_0hMlIlOE00
Harry Kane took part in a social media Q&A to mark 10 years since his Premier League debut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACicb_0hMlIlOE00
Kane described former Chelsea and England captain as one of his toughest opponents 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRqGD_0hMlIlOE00
Kane and Terry faced off at opposite ends of their careers and have both captained England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LI9X6_0hMlIlOE00

'There are a few who have been the toughest I have faced in my career,' Kane said in a video on his Instagram story.

'Early on facing John Terry, [he was] just a really smart defender, knew where to put his body, knew how to stop my runs, so that was a great learning curve.'

Kane crossed paths with Terry - who made nearly 500 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea - early in his career before the now-41-year-old retired in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlntA_0hMlIlOE00
Kane also referenced  Giorgio Chiellini as one of the toughest defenders he has faced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi1Xw_0hMlIlOE00
Chiellini was part of the Italy team that beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final

He did however also go onto mention Chiellini, who infamously joked about Tottenham's poor history before helping cost England a Euro 2020 win, also crediting the defender's intelligence.

'And then Chiellini,' Kane added. 'I obviously played against him against Italy and against Juventus.

'Again, really smart, strong, and physical.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUTr8_0hMlIlOE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtP41_0hMlIlOE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAf3Y_0hMlIlOE00
Kane was poised with several questions, including what it's like to play with Heung-Min Son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlrc1_0hMlIlOE00

Kane answered several other questions in the session, including what it's like playing with Spurs team-mate Heung-Min Son, who Kane branded a 'fantastic player and a fantastic person'.

He did however tag England all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney as the best player to play with, before saying he was 'really excited' for this winter's World Cup.

The forward wrapped up the Q&A by thanking fans for their questions, before looking forward to Tottenham's game against Wolves on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel blasts 'huge individual errors' following Chelsea's disastrous performance in their 3-0 loss to Leeds and outlines a need for new and 'better' players before the end of the transfer window

Thomas Tuchel has slammed his Chelsea side following their 3-0 humiliation by Leeds on Sunday afternoon as he admitted that new players are needed before the transfer window slams shut. He watched on as a catalogue of individiual errors, most presently from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Leeds' opener, as Jesse...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Terrific Toon trio give watching Gareth Southgate food for thought as World Cup looms... with Newcastle's Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson all impressing against Man City

Nick Pope conceded three goals, Kieran Trippier was lucky not to be sent off and Callum Wilson departed on 70 minutes with a tight hamstring. Yet England boss Gareth Southgate will have left here enthused by a Newcastle trio who each harbour World Cup ambitions, and so they should. In...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We need to live this!': Pep Guardiola welcomes the adversity his Man City team faced as they fought back from 3-1 down to draw in Newcastle thriller as Premier League champions drop their first points of the new season

Pep Guardiola welcomed the adversity Manchester City had to fight their way through at Newcastle as they attempt to defend their Premier League crown. The champions trailed 3-1 at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon before scrapping their way to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter with Eddie Howe's men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
John Terry
Person
Harry Kane
Daily Mail

Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history

Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aleksandar Mitrovic seems to have finally banished his Premier League demons - scoring three goals in three games in Fulham's unbeaten start

Back at Motspur Park after the disappointment of missing a penalty at Wolves last week, Aleksandar Mitrovic made sure to get in plenty of shooting practice. Frustrated at having passed up the chance of three points at Molineux, the Serbia striker was taking his irritation out in front of goal — and, it appears, team-mate Tom Cairney's car.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Premier League#Uk#Tottenham#Chelsea#Juventus
Daily Mail

Vfl Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores twice as Julian Nagelsmann's side extend unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga table with their biggest win of the season

Champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, with new signing Sadio Mane scoring twice to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians, who are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, went on a first-half rampage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill off the game.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kieran Trippier insists he would not 'hurt another player' after his red card was overturned in Newcastle's thrilling draw with Man City... with defender revealing he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after reckless challenge

Kieran Trippier has insisted he would never 'hurt another player' following the reversal of his red card during Newcastle United's 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. Trippier caught City's Kevin de Bruyne with a reckless challenge above the thigh as Pep Guardiola's side of superstars broke forward on the counter-attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

South Africa will be playing FAR less Test cricket in the next five years as they try to balance the books… and they'll need more impressive wins like their one against England at Lord's to keep going

South Africa's destruction of England at Lord's signified the beginning of a new era for the Proteas Test team. Not one in which they go on to dominate the world, but one in which they have to keep winning just to keep the game alive. They will play the bare...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Worcester Warriors' rugby stars including Lions Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland will be left in the lurch if the club folds - as they prepare to go into administration this week over unpaid £6m tax bill

Worcester players including Lions stars Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland will be cast into the rugby wilderness if the club folds. Warriors are expected to be put into administration this week as they owe more than £6million to HMRC, leaving players and staff in the lurch. The...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

It's 10 years since Harry Kane made his Tottenham debut… he's scored 250 goals for Spurs, but can we truly put him up with the greats if he doesn't win a trophy?

Namecheck Harry Kane in a debate about the Premier League's greatest strikers and you will get a snappy response. 'What trophies has he won, though?'. The answer, of course, is a big, fat zero. It is a fair and significant point. But after a decade of silencing his critics, it is the final stick left with which to poke the England captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Declan Rice 'confirms the birth of his first child with long-term partner Lauren Fryer' as West Ham ace reveals tattoo dedicated to newborn 'Jude' during nightmare Premier League loss

Declan Rice appeared to confirm the birth of his first child with partner Lauren Fryer by revealing a tattoo dedicated to a newborn boy during West Ham United's Premier League defeat on Sunday. The England international prompted speculation that he welcomed a son, named Jude, with his long-term girlfriend earlier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manly legend calls on 'stale' coach Des Hasler to resign after heavy loss to the Sharks - and tears strips off pride jersey boycotters who want to 'dictate' to the club

Manly Sea Eagles legend Max Krilich has called for coach Des Hasler to resign in the way of the NRL club disastrous 40-6 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. And the hooker turned businessman also slammed the seven Manly players who chose to boycott the Sea Eagle's round 20 match against the Sydney Roosters.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel focused on how he's 'all on his own' with 'silly canceled flight' excuse after shock Leeds loss, claims Jan Age Fjortoft... as ESPN pundit suggests tactic is a plea to the Chelsea board 'to get him a striker'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was slammed for his 'silly' excuses by ESPN pundit Jan Age Fjortoft following the Blues' loss on Sunday. Chelsea were left humiliated by Leeds United at Elland Road as they suffered a 3-0 defeat during a masterful performance from the hosts. The Blues fell behind after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Doctor who gets a text from Andrew Johns every week thanking him for saving his life reveals how badly the footy legend was struggling before medicinal cannabis changed everything

NRL Immortal Andrew Johns 'was not in a good way' before being introduced to medicinal cannabis - which has changed his life. Medicinal cannabis expert, Dr James Stewart, works with Johns and a number of other high-profile athletes who have benefitted enormously since taking medicinal cannabis after retiring from elite sport.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski nets his first goals for Barcelona - including one after just 45 SECONDS - as Xavi's side bounce back from opening-day draw to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1

Robert Lewandowski needed just 45 seconds to score on his 34th birthday but it was the magic of 19-year-old Ansu Fati that powered Barcelona to a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad. Inside the first minute Real Sociedad had flooded forward and when shock starter Alejandro Balde, playing wide left in a 3-4-3 in place of Jorid Alba, sprinted forward into space.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

552K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy