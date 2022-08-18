DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on August 12. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton was indicted Monday on two counts of murder; one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO