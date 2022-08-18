Read full article on original website
Dayton colleges get piece of $1.7M STEM research grant
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Two Dayton universities were awarded part of a $1.7 million grant for STEM research. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday that the National Science Foundation awarded five grants totaling $1.7 million. The funds will be used to boost participation in the science, technology,...
Man indicted in stabbing death of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on August 12. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton was indicted Monday on two counts of murder; one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Providing for Women, Shopping for Dignity in Greene County supports feminine hygiene
Greene County, Ohio (WKEF) -- Providing for Women hosted its 4th annual Shopping for Dignity Craft and Vendor Show at Greene County Fairground this weekend. The mission of Providing for Women is to help end period poverty throughout its community. The shopping event will help supply feminine products in schools...
Waynesville business raising over $10,000 for Officer Eric Ney and his family
WAYNESVILLE, Oh (WKEF)- B&B Carryout and Diner in Waynesville is more than a convenient stop to grab gas and snacks. “We support a lot of our local officers, and schools, and whatever, it’s just a big part of the community, B& B is,” said Janice Coyle, B&B employee.
Annual Dayton African American cultural festival kicked off in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – The Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival started Saturday at Island MetroParks. The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is a two-day festival, city-wide family event to bring the richness of the African American experience to Dayton and surrounding communities. This 16th annual event resembled a...
Cedarville University getting started weekend underway
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cedarville University is welcoming more than 1,200 freshman and transfer students as part of the university's annual getting started weekend. New students moved into their residence halls on Friday. The first day of classes is on Wednesday. The getting started weekend is the university's orientation program...
Clearcreek Township Police officer faces major surgery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was undergoing major surgery on Monday. Ney was shot in the head back in July while responding to a domestic call. Ney was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was sent to a rehab facility and was later released. Earlier this...
Pro life protesters disapprove Kroger covering abortion costs for its employees
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro life protesters gathered outside of Kroger in Centerville on Saturday. Kroger recently announced they would be covering abortion costs for its employees. Employee benefit packages include health care and travel assistance up to $4,000. This includes abortions, fertility treatments, and a full range of reproductive health care services.
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Art exhibit of Marine Corps on display at USAF museum
WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new traveling U.S. Marine Corps art exhibit is viewable at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Marine Corps partnered to bring the exhibit to Dayton. The exhibit features 36 works of art by 15 combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years.
Miamisburg fatal car crash under investigation
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire Saturday morning in Miamisburg. Police and fire departments responded to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court at about 5:41 a.m., on a report of a possible traffic crash, according to a news release. Police found...
Trooper injured after being hit by vehicle in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper received minor injuries after being struck while assisting at a crash scene early Sunday morning. Trooper Dylan Dunlap was assisting with traffic control when he was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by 42-year-old Opal Cboins of Xenia, according to a news release.
Checkpoint planned to intercept impaired drivers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County OVI Task Force will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 48 in Harrison Township. The checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers,...
Two vehicle crash in Clinton County leaves one dead
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a fatal car crash on Saturday. The crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township of Clinton County at about 3:55 p.m., according to a news release. An initial investigation reveals a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
Foggy start to another quiet work week
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This Monday morning is beginning a little quieter after an active weekend. A few lingering showers and storms could be possible, but expect some clearing by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, FOG and visibility concerns will be an issue for us through the morning commute. Use caution and...
