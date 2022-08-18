Read full article on original website
Man turns himself in after killing girlfriend; Victim Id’d
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Sunday around noon.
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month. Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault. Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
dayton247now.com
One woman dead, suspect in custody following Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. Officers received a report to one woman being shot at the 1200 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 taken to hospital after shooting on Delaware Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in Dayton. Crews were called to the cross of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue on the report of gunshots in the area around 11:51 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Shooting breaks...
Police investigating report of shots fired in Trotwood Sunday night
TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating a report of shots fired on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near the AutoZone at around 8:21 p.m., dispatchers told News Center 7. Shots were...
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant. Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of...
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
At least 1 person taken to Dayton Children’s after vehicle flipped over in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over Saturday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Miamisburg. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Auburn...
WLWT 5
Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
