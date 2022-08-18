ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dayton247now.com

One woman dead, suspect in custody following Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. Officers received a report to one woman being shot at the 1200 block...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

