dayton247now.com
Providing for Women, Shopping for Dignity in Greene County supports feminine hygiene
Greene County, Ohio (WKEF) -- Providing for Women hosted its 4th annual Shopping for Dignity Craft and Vendor Show at Greene County Fairground this weekend. The mission of Providing for Women is to help end period poverty throughout its community. The shopping event will help supply feminine products in schools...
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp.
GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a car on Trebein Road in Butler Township early Sunday morning. Around 4 a.m. troopers were called to a car that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebein road. When they arrived on scene troopers found the car in a ditch abandoned, according to a release.
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
wnewsj.com
Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene
GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...
Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes
Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
WISH-TV
Landspout tornado hits northern Randolph County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, weather spotters told the National Weather Service. Photos on social media showed a long, thin, spiraling tornado that’s called a landspout. The tornado was reported about 7 miles north of Winchester and 10 miles...
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Crews respond to fire at P&G in Vandalia
VANDALIA — A building had to be evacuated after a fire at a business in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. crews were called to reports of a fire at the Proctor and Gamble building located in the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was...
dayton247now.com
2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
dayton247now.com
Moeller Brew Barn opens location in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new brewery and eatery has opened in Dayton's Water Street District. The Moeller Brew Barn is a new taproom and beer garden, and right across from Day Air Ballpark. The business brews its own craft beer on-site, 32 of them, and has a full kitchen...
dayton247now.com
One woman dead, suspect in custody following Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. Officers received a report to one woman being shot at the 1200 block...
