Darke County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp.

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a car on Trebein Road in Butler Township early Sunday morning. Around 4 a.m. troopers were called to a car that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebein road. When they arrived on scene troopers found the car in a ditch abandoned, according to a release.
XENIA, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County business receives grant

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene

GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes

Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH
WISH-TV

Landspout tornado hits northern Randolph County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, weather spotters told the National Weather Service. Photos on social media showed a long, thin, spiraling tornado that’s called a landspout. The tornado was reported about 7 miles north of Winchester and 10 miles...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Public Auction – 8/27

What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
PLEASANT HILL, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire at P&G in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A building had to be evacuated after a fire at a business in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. crews were called to reports of a fire at the Proctor and Gamble building located in the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Moeller Brew Barn opens location in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new brewery and eatery has opened in Dayton's Water Street District. The Moeller Brew Barn is a new taproom and beer garden, and right across from Day Air Ballpark. The business brews its own craft beer on-site, 32 of them, and has a full kitchen...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One woman dead, suspect in custody following Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report. Officers received a report to one woman being shot at the 1200 block...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

