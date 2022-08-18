ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Plenty more to come': West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay gushes over £35m signing Gianluca Scamacca after striker's goal on full debut for the Hammers in Europa Conference League victory

By Press Association
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gianluca Scamacca has been backed to score 'plenty more' after opening his West Ham account as the Hammers began their latest European campaign with a 3-1 win over Danish club Viborg.

Italy striker Scamacca, David Moyes' marquee summer signing from Sassuolo, netted a first-half header on his full debut in the Europa Conference League qualifying play-off.

Jarrod Bowen added a second after the break before Viborg pulled one back through Jakob Bonde's header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EBUc_0hMlICgv00
Gianluca Scamacca netted the opening goal in West Ham's 3-1 victory over Vigorg on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hKZZ_0hMlICgv00
The Hammers' assistant boss Billy McKinlay has claimed there is 'more to come' from striker

That could have made next week's second leg in Denmark a little hairy, but Michail Antonio gave the Hammers - Europa League semi-finalists last season - some breathing space as they bid to reach the group stages.

Manager David Moyes was suspended - along with Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell - and watched from the stands as assistant Billy McKinlay took over touchline duties.

'I could feel the heat on the back of my neck,' smiled McKinlay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGwrq_0hMlICgv00
The 23-year-old made the move to the London Stadium from Sassuolo in a deal worth £35m

'He's a manager of stature and presence and we need him leading the troops so it was strange to have him up there looking from afar.'

The Hammers team was a mixture of new signings, senior pros and youngsters and McKinlay added: 'I think the performance was a bit frustrating, a bit laboured and a bit pedestrian. Bit of a mixed bag really.

'Gianluca's probably super pleased and I'm equally as pleased. Strikers are judged by goals so to get off the mark quickly is big and there's plenty more to come from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Q1nv_0hMlICgv00
McKinlay (left) took charge of the side as manager David Moyes served his touchline ban

'And Michail's goal was really important. At 2-0 up we had an opportunity to kick on. We did a lot of work on Viborg, and in no way thought this would be an easy gig.

'We gave away a poor goal so Michail's goal settled us down. It's a decent result I think and we'll go into the second leg with good confidence.'

Viborg head coach Jacob Friis said: 'We are quite happy about the game, we felt we played an even game. It's a big performance for us and we are disappointed to lose.

'We are not dead and buried yet. Maybe the hole has been dug - but we are not in it yet.'

