Credit Suisse Hires Deutsche's Joshi In Leadership Overhaul

Credit Suisse has hired Deutsche Bank's Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer and promoted Francesca McDonagh to chief operating officer as the Swiss lender's new boss overhauls the top ranks. Ulrich Koerner, the latest in a string of chief executives at Credit Suisse, is trying to put the bank back...
BUSINESS
British Cinema Chain Mulls US Bankruptcy Filing

British-based cinema chain Cineworld confirmed Monday that a US bankruptcy filing is among options for the debt-laden group, which has been slammed by dwindling audience numbers. The group, which operates hundreds of cinemas mainly in the United States, revealed last week that it was "evaluating various strategic options" to boost...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
