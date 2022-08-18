Read full article on original website
Mexico's inflation expected to hit 8.51% in first half of August: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation likely accelerated in the first half of August, a Reuters poll showed Monday, hitting the upper end of the central bank's current forecast and reinforcing bets policymakers will again hike the key interest rate in September.
