VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Vandalia Fire officials conducted an inspection Monday of the Super 8 motel and found several outstanding fire code violations. Officials took action Friday to stop operations of the motel located on 550 E. National Road. The action comes after an inspection showed the motel had failed to correct multiple outstanding violations of the city’s fire code. Some of these violations had been noted as far back as 2019, and had not yet been brought up to code. according to a news release.

VANDALIA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO