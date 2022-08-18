ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ridgewood, NJ
Paramus, NJ
California State
Ridgewood, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race

West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nick
Luke Potter
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York

Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Tio
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
TARRYTOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Monsey Memories: “When Rockland was New York City’s Resort”

The story of Monsey’s metamorphosis from a hamlet into a burgeoning metropolis is well-known. Half a century ago, the Journal new was already looking back to the time when the area was a resort town, with a number of hotels serving the escaping city dwellers. Following are excerpts from...
MONSEY, NY
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ

