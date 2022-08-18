Read full article on original website
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Golf Channel
‘The dog’ vs. the other (faster) dog, Sam Bennett and Dylan Menante to meet in an All-Alpha semifinal
PARAMUS, N.J. – North Carolina assistant coach Matt Clark stood about 50 yards from the green at the par-3 15th hole Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. His newest player, Pepperdine stud transfer Dylan Menante, had a birdie putt to win his U.S. Amateur quarterfinal match against 15-year-old Nicholas Gross.
Golf Digest
What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer
Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
New Jersey Globe
West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race
West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 11-17, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 11-17, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
CBS News
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It's back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren't making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Memories: “When Rockland was New York City’s Resort”
The story of Monsey’s metamorphosis from a hamlet into a burgeoning metropolis is well-known. Half a century ago, the Journal new was already looking back to the time when the area was a resort town, with a number of hotels serving the escaping city dwellers. Following are excerpts from...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
